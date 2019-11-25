Search

Work begins on 3,800-home West Ham development

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 November 2019

Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz breaks ground with Berkeley Group's Tony Pidgley, Peabody's Dick Mortimer and GLA's David Lunts. Picture: Simon Winson

Simon winson

Work has begun on a 3,800-home development on the site of a former Parcelforce depot in West Ham.

Artist's impression of the Stephenson Street development. Picture: BerkeleyArtist's impression of the Stephenson Street development. Picture: Berkeley

The Stephenson Stret development - branded Twelvetrees Park by developers Berkeley - will also feature community, retail and commercial space, along with a 4.5 acre park.

A permanent home for the East London Science School, catering for up to 1,000 pupils, will be built as part of the scheme.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz visited the site to help break the first piece of ground on the disused brownfield site.

She said: "This development is key to the regeneration of West Ham, delivering new homes alongside leisure and retail spaces and green parkland, as well as creating jobs for our community.

"We want local people to get behind Newham's regeneration push and come along on the journey with us - providing new community spaces and much-needed genuinely affordable homes will go some way to achieving our objective of people growing up here and staying in our wonderful borough."

Three new foot and road bridges will be built as part of the scheme, with direct access provided to neighbouring West HAm station.

Forty per cent of the homes will be affordable, including those available for shared ownership, with Berkely partnering with housing association Peabody to deliver these.

It's estimated that 8,000 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with 1,000 further employment opportunities once the site opens.

Justin Tibaldi, divisional managing director at Berkeley, said: "This development will create a vibrant new neighbourhood that will reinvigorate West Ham and be integral to the wider regeneration of the Lower Lea Valley.

"The scheme will provide new spaces and facilities for residents and the local community alike - we're investing in affordable housing and community assets for the long-term, and creating a network of beautiful public space including 12 acres of biodiverse parkland."

Dick Mortimer, executive director of development at Peabody, added: "This development will be a gamechanger for Newham - and with 40 per cent genuinely affordable housing it will play a central role in delivering the homes that London needs."

