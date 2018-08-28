Woolwich Ferry suspended - again

The new Woolwich Ferry. Picture: TfL TfL

The Woolwich Ferry has been suspended again - just days after reopening with a limited service.

The river crossing had been shut for three months from the start of October for new piers to be installed, allowing for the new ferries to operate.

But the limited service has been reduced to no service after the berths were damaged by the river, requiring the ferry to be suspended until the repair work is completed.

Dave Fisher, head of London river services at TfL, said: “We reopened a limited service on the Woolwich Ferry last week following the completion of our improvement work.

“We have had to suspend the service while engineering works to repair tidal damage to the berths are completed.

“These repairs require access to the ferry terminals at all states of the tide and our contractors are working hard to complete this work as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this causes and we hope to be running a service soon.”