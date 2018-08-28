Woolwich Ferry staff set for strike ballot

The new Woolwich ferry. Picture: TfL TfL

The newly-reopened Woolwich Ferry could face further disruption as staff are set to be balloted over strike action.

Unite, a union which represents 31 workers on the ferry, has said it will hold the ballot between February 14 and March 6 following a dispute over pay, health and safety and lack of staffing.

The ferry, which is operated by Briggs Marine on behalf of Transport for London, is currently operating a limited service after a three-month closure to allow new terminals to be constructed.

Unite regional officer Onay Kasab said: “A new service was launched a few days ago and the current dispute follows a restructuring which means fewer staff operating the ferry.

“It also results in significantly less pay for our members as more staff are on a shift system, so overtime is no longer payable, hence the six per cent claim for a hike in basic pay.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We urge all parties to sit down and talk through the issues to try and resolve them as soon as possible.”