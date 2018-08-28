Woolwich Ferry finally reopens - but with a limited service

The new Woolwich Ferry. Picture: TfL TfL

The Woolwich Ferry is back up and running - but with a limited service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The service had been closed since October to allow the piers to be upgraded to cater for the newer, greener boats.

These were set to come into service after Christmas but last month TfL explained this had been delayed due to testing of the vessels taking longer than anticipated.

But the new-look boats have finally been able to transport their first passengers.

Services are currently running at a frequency of one boat every 20 minutes, with this expected to “steadily increase” over the coming weeks.

David Fisher, head of London river services at TfL, said: “We’re operating a limited Woolwich Ferry service following the completion of our improvement work.

“This will allow us to steadily increase the frequency of the service as staff and passengers increase their experience of the boats.

“Over the next few weeks customers should leave more time for their journeys or consider alternative options.”