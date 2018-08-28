Woolwich Ferry reopening delayed until at least next month

The new Woolwich ferry. Picture: TfL TfL

The Woolwich Ferry will remain closed until at least next month after Transport for London revealed testing of the new vessels was taking “longer than anticipated”.

The boat service between North Woolwich and Woolwich has been closed since the start of October to allow new berths to be constructed either side of the river.

It was due to reopen after Christmas with two new low-emission boats replacing the outgoing ferries that had been in use for 55 years.

David Fisher, head of London river services at TfL, apologised for the delay, saying: “We are undertaking extensive trials of the newer and less polluting ferries and docks to ensure they are ready for service and this has taken longer than anticipated.

“We will launch the new ferries in February subject to the completion of these trials.

“The Woolwich Ferry will have modern engines that produce fewer emissions and less noise when operating, as well as improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists and easier boarding.​”