Characters and creatures brought to life at Stratford Centre

PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 21 August 2019

A T-Rex roaming Stratford Shopping Centre. Picture via Shoppertainment

A T-Rex roaming Stratford Shopping Centre. Picture via Shoppertainment

via Shoppertainment

Families have been treated to a series of appearances by beloved children's characters and creatures at the Stratford Centre.

The event on Saturday, August 17 finished off the series of events that brought fiction and ancient animals to life at one of the borough's biggest spots for shopping.

Across the programme, Woody from Pixar's Toy Story met children and a Tyrannosaurus Rex roamed the halls.

Children could get involved with a workshop where they created their own sheriff's hats.

They also got hands-on with dinosaur hunting and a search for dino footprints. The youngsters even got inside an egg from one of the giant lizards to snap a selfie.

The last weekend saw Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear and cowgirl Jessie meet and greet shoppers.

Centre manager Tony Peters said: "We have truly enjoyed hosting the toy-themed events this summer as it's all tied in so well with recent film releases."

