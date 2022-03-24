25 firefighters were called to a derelict hall and church in Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate last night - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Twenty-five firefighters were needed to deal with another blaze at a derelict church and community hall in Forest Gate last night.

It was at least the fourth time in a year that crews have dealt with fires at the disused site on Woodgrange Road, following call-outs in January, December and last March.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Met Police are investigating the cause of the latest blaze, which destroyed a small part of the ground floor.

Four pumps were dispatched to the scene at 8.16pm yesterday -Wednesday, March 23.

LFB says crews used cutting equipment to cut through the rafters and damp down hot spots in the roof.

The incident was over for firefighters around 11.30pm.

There were no reported injuries.

Sub officer Paul Mudge, who was at the scene, he said: "Crews worked really hard to ensure the fire was put out quickly.

"They also made sure that hot spots in the roof were extinguished to prevent any further fire damage."