Woman treated by ambulance after flat fire in Stratford
A woman was treated by ambulance crews after a flat fire in a Stratford tower block.
Firefighters were called at 11pm on May 24 to Abbey Road, where a blaze broke out on the 20th floor of the building.
Part of a five-roomed flat was damaged by the fire and a woman was treated on scene.
Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by smoking materials.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.
“Always empty ashtrays carefully. Make sure smoking materials are out, cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin – never use a wastepaper basket.”
The fire was under control soon after midnight.
Five fire engines and about 35 crew members attended the scene.