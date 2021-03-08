News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman in hospital after fire at Maryland block of flats

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:23 AM March 8, 2021   
Fire damage on the front of a block of flats in Waddington Road, Maryland.

Fire damage on the front of the block of flats in Waddington Road. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A woman is in hospital after a fire broke out in a Maryland tower block this morning (Monday, March 8).

Firefighters led the woman out of the building to safety after being called to a flat in Waddington Road about 5.30am.

Most of the four-room flat on the 12th floor of the building was damaged by the fire.

Waddington Road in Maryland viewed from the intersection of Windmill Lane.

A 12th-floor flat in Waddington Road, Maryland was damaged by the fire. - Credit: Google

Station Commander Clive Robinson, who was at the scene, said: "Crews worked swiftly to bring the fire under control and are expected to remain on scene throughout the morning.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led one woman inside the flat to safety via an internal staircase.

“She was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews and taken to hospital.” 

The fire was under control by about 7.10am.

Ten fire engines and 70 crew members from Stratford, Leyton, Poplar, Plaistow, Leytonstone and surrounding stations were at the scene. 

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

