Woman rescued from fire at derelict building
PUBLISHED: 12:17 08 February 2019
Google Maps
A woman was rescued by firefighters following a fire at a derelict building.
Crews were called to Vale Road, Forest Gate, at around 9.30pm yesterday (Thursday).
A member of the public had spotted smoke coming from a window and dialled 999.
A woman who was in the building was led to safety via an internal staircase by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, and assessed at the scene by medics.
It took around 40 firefighters and six fire engines almost two and a half hours to put out the blaze, which damaged part of the basement.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.