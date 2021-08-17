Woman suffers leg injury in crash between moped and minibus in Forest Gate

Published: 7:40 AM August 17, 2021

A woman suffered a leg injury in a crash between a moped and minibus in Upton Lane, Forest Gate, yesterday (August 16). - Credit: Google

A woman suffered a leg injury in a crash involving a minibus and moped in Forest Gate.

The police were called to reports of a collision in Upton Lane just before 4pm yesterday (August 16).

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "A 39-year-old woman sustained a leg injury which has been assessed as non-life changing."