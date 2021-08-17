Woman suffers leg injury in crash between moped and minibus in Forest Gate
Published: 7:40 AM August 17, 2021
- Credit: Google
A woman suffered a leg injury in a crash involving a minibus and moped in Forest Gate.
The police were called to reports of a collision in Upton Lane just before 4pm yesterday (August 16).
Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "A 39-year-old woman sustained a leg injury which has been assessed as non-life changing."