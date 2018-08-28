Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car.

The woman who is in her fifties was found by paramedics with head injuries in High Street South, East Ham this morning.

Police were called at 6.53am following reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

A Met spokeswoman said: “She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her next of kin are aware.”

The car driver stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call police on 020 8597 4874.