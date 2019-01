Condition of woman hit by a car in East Ham is ‘critical but stable’

The woman was hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham on Monday. The driver stopped at the scene and was helping police with their enquiries. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

The condition of a woman who was hit by a car has improved, according to police.

The woman, who is in her fifties, was found with head injuries in High Street South, East Ham on Monday morning.

A Met spokeswoman said: “The victim is still in a critical condition, but she is stable.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call police on 020 8597 4874.