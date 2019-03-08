Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woman in serious condition after fall at block of flats in Plaistow

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 09 July 2019

Bemersyde Point flats in Dongloa Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Bemersyde Point flats in Dongloa Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Archant

A young woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from a window in a block of flats in Plaistow.

The woman was treated at the scene at Bemersyde Point in Dongloa Road, before being rushed to hospital yesterday (Monday) morning.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to flats in Dongloa Road at 6.24am yesterday to reports a female, believed to be in her early 20s, had fallen through a window.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"She was taken to an east London hospital in a serious condition. Her next of kin are aware."

London Ambulance Service has been contacted.

Most Read

Central Park to host weekend of free family fun

Taal Tarongo will be performing at the Newham Show. Picture: Newham Council

Safeguarding issues leads to sudden closure of children’s respite centre in Plaistow

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

Police arrest men in East Ham and Ilford over fatal stabbing of teenager

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman in serious condition after fall at block of flats in Plaistow

Bemersyde Point flats in Dongloa Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Mother of teenager stabbed to death in Forest Gate launches All Champion’s Charity

Launch of the All Champion's Charity, with Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Ganda, her sons and family. Picture: Melissa Page

Most Read

Central Park to host weekend of free family fun

Taal Tarongo will be performing at the Newham Show. Picture: Newham Council

Safeguarding issues leads to sudden closure of children’s respite centre in Plaistow

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

Police arrest men in East Ham and Ilford over fatal stabbing of teenager

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman in serious condition after fall at block of flats in Plaistow

Bemersyde Point flats in Dongloa Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Mother of teenager stabbed to death in Forest Gate launches All Champion’s Charity

Launch of the All Champion's Charity, with Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Ganda, her sons and family. Picture: Melissa Page

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Westley pleased with team batting display against Yorkshire

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during against Yorkshire on his way to 81 in the County Championship Division One (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Plaistow exhibition showcases art by people who live, work or study in E13

Visitors view works at the opening of the pl.artshow2109 exhibition. Picture: Tower Gallery.

Woman in serious condition after fall at block of flats in Plaistow

Bemersyde Point flats in Dongloa Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google.

c2c warns passengers of 16 days of disrupted services as TfL begins engineering work for Barking Riverside project

C2c was the UK’s most punctual rail operator in the UK in May. Picture: C2C

Essex press home advantage after crucial captain’s knock

Ryan ten Doeschate hits out for Essex against Yorkshire in the County Championship Division One (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists