Woman in serious condition after fall at block of flats in Plaistow
PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 09 July 2019
Archant
A young woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from a window in a block of flats in Plaistow.
The woman was treated at the scene at Bemersyde Point in Dongloa Road, before being rushed to hospital yesterday (Monday) morning.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called to flats in Dongloa Road at 6.24am yesterday to reports a female, believed to be in her early 20s, had fallen through a window.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
"She was taken to an east London hospital in a serious condition. Her next of kin are aware."
London Ambulance Service has been contacted.