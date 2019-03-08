Woman in serious condition after fall at block of flats in Plaistow

Bemersyde Point flats in Dongloa Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google. Archant

A young woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from a window in a block of flats in Plaistow.

The woman was treated at the scene at Bemersyde Point in Dongloa Road, before being rushed to hospital yesterday (Monday) morning.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to flats in Dongloa Road at 6.24am yesterday to reports a female, believed to be in her early 20s, had fallen through a window.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"She was taken to an east London hospital in a serious condition. Her next of kin are aware."

London Ambulance Service has been contacted.