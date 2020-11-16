Woman dies in Plaistow fire

A woman has died at the scene of a fire in Plaistow. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A woman has died following a fire in Plaistow on Saturday November 14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three fire engines and around twenty firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze at a two-floored terraced house on Humberstone Road, where they found one woman inside.

You may also want to watch:

Station officer Karl Smith, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, fire crews were faced with a well-developed fire on the ground floor of the house.

“Crews quickly extinguished the blaze but sadly one woman was declared dead at the scene.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.