Woman dies in Plaistow fire
PUBLISHED: 07:55 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:55 16 November 2020
Archant
A woman has died following a fire in Plaistow on Saturday November 14.
Three fire engines and around twenty firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze at a two-floored terraced house on Humberstone Road, where they found one woman inside.
You may also want to watch:
Station officer Karl Smith, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, fire crews were faced with a well-developed fire on the ground floor of the house.
“Crews quickly extinguished the blaze but sadly one woman was declared dead at the scene.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.