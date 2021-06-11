News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman dies in fire at Stratford home

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:10 PM June 11, 2021   
Gillman Drive in Stratford from the junction with Church Street

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire at a maisonette in Gillman Drive, Stratford. - Credit: Google

A woman died after a blaze broke out at a home in Stratford.

Firefighters were called to a maisonette in Gillman Drive about 5pm on Thursday (June 10).

One woman was rescued from the third floor by firefighters and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Another woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

London Fire Brigade says part of the ground floor of the building was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 6.19pm.

You may also want to watch:

Four fire engines and 25 crew members from Stratford, Poplar and East Ham fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

