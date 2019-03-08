Witness apppeal after biker killed in Barking Road crash

A biker was pronounced dead at the scene in Barking Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in which a biker died to come forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Barking Road, Plaistow, at around 4.50pm yesterday (Wednesday) to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Emergency services attended but the bike's rider - a man aged 32 - was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, stopped at the scene near the junction with Newman Road and St Andrew's Road and was not arrested.

Detectives from the serious collision investigation unit are now calling on anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash cam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage should call call 020 8597 4874, or call 101, quoting ref 3938/8 May.