Wing Shack brews new beers in Forest Gate for a good cause

A cult chicken chain has partnered with an independent Forest Gate brewery to launch its own beers while supporting a charity.

Wing Shack is teaming up with Pretty Decent Beer Co to make lager and pale ale - and a 20p donation will be made to charity Only A Pavement Away for each beer sold.

The charity, which helps vulnerable people facing unemployment or homelessness get jobs in the hospitality industry, is close to Wing Shack founder Joshua Jarvis’ heart.

Cans of Cluck Bait Pale Ale and Wing Shack Co Lager. - Credit: Wing Shack Co

Mr Jarvis, an ex-offender from Plaistow, is an advisor for Only A Pavement Away.

He mentors young people and helping them turn their life around - just like he did when he started Wing Shack in 2017 after spending time in prison.

“I grew up in Newham, so having the opportunity to work with another independent business from the area is really exciting," he said.

“I’ve always wanted to create a beer - or two - for the Wing Shack brand, and being able to link this with Pretty Decent Beer Company Co’s charity ethos and my advisory role for Only A Pavement Away makes this collaboration even better.

“Wing Shack fans can now enjoy our beers while supporting independent businesses, and knowing that a donation is being made to a cause that helps others.”

Cans of the beers, Wing Shack Co Lager and Cluck Bait Pale Ale, are now available at the chain’s restaurants in Loughton, Essex and Holloway, north London.

They will also be available both in cans and on draft at Wing Shack’s new south London restaurants when they open later this month in Brixton and Bromley.

The beers can also be ordered across London via Deliveroo from sites in Canary Wharf, Battersea and Camden, and from the Wing Shack website for UK-wide delivery.

Wing Shack says it will donate 10p from every beer sold via the Work For Good charity platform and Pretty Decent Beer Co has promised to do the same, making the 20p total.

The Wing Shack Co beers will be officially launched at an event at the Pretty Decent Beer Co taproom in Sheridan Road on Saturday, November 27 from 2pm to 6pm.

Both beers will be available on tap at the event, which will feature live music and £1 chicken wings, with some of the proceeds to go to charity.