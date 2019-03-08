Windy Pandas dragonboat racing team appeal for budding paddlers ahead of free taster

A dragonboat racing club has appealed for budding paddlers to get in touch.

The Windy Pandas Dragonboat Team based at the London Regatta Centre in Dockside Road, Royal Docks, started 12 years ago when a group of friends got together to have fun and raise money for charity.

Paul Coster, the chairman of the team, said “You can be a social paddler or you can go all the way to international level with the Great Britain national team.

“So, if you are looking to try something new and if you are ready to be fun, fit and active, then this might just be your thing.”

The team has members of all ages, backgrounds and levels of experience.

Paul said: “We like to train and get fit while enjoying the company of our teammates. We are like one, big extended family. We invite you to come and experience it.

“Dragonboat racing is also very good for those that have recovered from breast cancer and Windy Pandas are supporting this,” Paul said.

The team is organising a free taster session on May 4 from 9.45am until 11.45am.

For more information or to book a place visit eventbrite.co.uk