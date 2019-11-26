Search

Advanced search

Windrush compensation scheme meeting to be held in East Ham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 November 2019

The Home Office has held or attended more than 25 Windrush engagement events across the country since April. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

The Home Office has held or attended more than 25 Windrush engagement events across the country since April. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

A public event will explain what help is available for people impacted by the Windrush scandal and how they can access compensation advice.

Members of the Commonwealth citizens' taskforce and the Windrush compensation scheme will be at East Ham Library on Thursday, December 5 between 5pm and 8pm.

Part of a series being held across the country, the event is aimed at affected individuals, community leaders, lawyers, charities and support groups.

You may also want to watch:

The Windrush compensation scheme was launched in April to provide payments to eligible individuals who didn't have the right documentation to prove their status in the UK and suffered adverse effects on their life as a result.

The scheme is open to almost anyone from a Commonwealth country that settled in the UK before 1973.

Certain children and grandchildren of those arriving before 1973 and close family members may also be eligible.

It's also open anyone of any nationality who has the right to live or work in the UK without restrictions or is now a British citizen, and arrived in the UK by 1988.

For more information, visit gov.uk/windrush-compensation

Most Read

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

MasterChef host John Torode serves Christmas dinner for Newham University Hospital staff

Celebrity chef John Torode serving up a Christmas feast to NHS workers at Newham University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

MasterChef host John Torode serves Christmas dinner for Newham University Hospital staff

Celebrity chef John Torode serving up a Christmas feast to NHS workers at Newham University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Windrush compensation scheme meeting to be held in East Ham

The Home Office has held or attended more than 25 Windrush engagement events across the country since April. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Talented youngsters audition for Stratford performing arts school co-owned by Robbie Williams

Performing arts students at the auditions for LMA London. Picture: LMA

Work begins on 3,800-home West Ham development

Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz breaks ground with Berkeley Group's Tony Pidgley, Peabody's Dick Mortimer and GLA's David Lunts. Picture: Simon Winson

Vanessa Wallace takes home shot put bronze at World Para Athletics Championships

Vanessa Wallace of Great Britain competes during the Women's shot put F34 final. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists