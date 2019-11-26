Windrush compensation scheme meeting to be held in East Ham

The Home Office has held or attended more than 25 Windrush engagement events across the country since April. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A public event will explain what help is available for people impacted by the Windrush scandal and how they can access compensation advice.

Members of the Commonwealth citizens' taskforce and the Windrush compensation scheme will be at East Ham Library on Thursday, December 5 between 5pm and 8pm.

Part of a series being held across the country, the event is aimed at affected individuals, community leaders, lawyers, charities and support groups.

The Windrush compensation scheme was launched in April to provide payments to eligible individuals who didn't have the right documentation to prove their status in the UK and suffered adverse effects on their life as a result.

The scheme is open to almost anyone from a Commonwealth country that settled in the UK before 1973.

Certain children and grandchildren of those arriving before 1973 and close family members may also be eligible.

It's also open anyone of any nationality who has the right to live or work in the UK without restrictions or is now a British citizen, and arrived in the UK by 1988.

For more information, visit gov.uk/windrush-compensation