Duke of Cambridge denies Royals are racist as he visits school in Stratford

Published: 12:27 PM March 11, 2021

The Duke of Cambridge talks with a child in the playground during a visit to School 21 in Stratford. - Credit: PA

The Duke of Cambridge has defended the monarchy against accusations of racism on a visit to a school in Stratford.

Prince William said "We're very much not a racist family" while he and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, toured School21 in Pitchford Street today (Thursday, March 11).

He made the comment during his first public appearance since highly damaging claims of bigotry and a lack of support were levelled at the Royal Family by Harry and Meghan in their interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

The visit coincides with the roll-out of Mentally Healthy Schools resources for secondary schools. - Credit: PA

William and Kate visited the school to mark the return of children to classes this week and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge with co-headteacher Edmund Coogan. - Credit: PA

As William left, a reporter asked him: "Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?"

The duke, with the duchess by his side, replied: "We're very much not a racist family."

The Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground. - Credit: PA



