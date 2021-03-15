Duke and Duchess visit school as pupils head back to class

Published: 9:58 AM March 15, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge with co-headteacher Edmund Coogan. - Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Stratford in the week pupils headed back to class.

Prince William and Kate chatted to pupils at School 21 in Pitchford Street about wellbeing following weeks of Covid-19 lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge talks with a child in the playground during a visit to School 21 in Stratford. - Credit: PA

The Royal couple launched a website to support children's mental health which was developed by the Anna Freud Centre, of which Kate is a patron.

Jaime Smith, programme director for mental health and wellbeing in schools at Anna Freud Centre, said: "Staff talked with such passion about the work [they] do with children and young people."

The Duke and Duchess chatted to staff, Reception children and Year 11 pupils during the visit on Thursday, March 11.

The Duchess was accompanied by Professor Peter Fonagy who is chief executive of the Anna Freud Centre.

The Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground. - Credit: PA

Kate dug for dinosaur bones in an excavation area of the school and carried out physics tasks in a water zone with the children.

Prince William also pitched in to help a child who was doing an outdoor building project.

Interim co-headteachers, Stephanie Shaldas and Edmund Coogan, escorted the Royals, highlighting the work School 21 has done to promote staff and student well-being.

The visit coincides with the roll-out of Mentally Healthy Schools resources for secondary schools. - Credit: PA

Ms Shaldas said: "The work to support children in their mental health has never been more important. The return to school marks a unique opportunity to shape the future of education."

Mr Coogan added: "At School 21, we believe academic excellence and positive social change go together.

"Our aim is to empower children to make a difference to the world."

Peter Hyman, co-founder of School 21, said there was too much talk of a "lost generation" of children who have missed weeks of face-to-face schooling in the pandemic.

"We don’t think that’s the case. If we put in place the right support for our young people on their return - a real balance of help with their learning, and support for their mental health and well-being - then children will be resilient and will bounce back," Mr Hyman said.

Cllr Terry Paul, who is chair of governors, said: "I am so proud School 21 is shining a spotlight on its work on mental health and really proud of our staff and children and what they have achieved through a balance of head, heart and hand."