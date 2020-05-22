Search

Wildlife thriving at Beckton sewage works during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 May 2020

A heron perched on a ladder at Beckton sewage works. Picture: David Morrison/Thames Water

A heron perched on a ladder at Beckton sewage works. Picture: David Morrison/Thames Water

David Morrison/Thames Water

Peregrine falcons, barn owls and a family of kestrels are among the birds to make Beckton sewage works a home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two kestrels at Beckton sewage works. Picture: David Morrison/Thames WaterTwo kestrels at Beckton sewage works. Picture: David Morrison/Thames Water

Herons and buzzards have also been spotted by staff on the Thames Water-run site, and its neighbouring nature reserve, since the lockdown began. Those working in the utilities industry have been designated key workers by the government.

You may also want to watch:

Ian Crump, Thames Water’s biodiversity field officer, said: “While the world continues to be disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s reassuring to know that wildlife is still flourishing at our sites.

“We’re proud of the number of different species that call our operational works, nature reserves and other facilities home and ensuring they have the right habitat to thrive is an important part of what we do.”

Thames Water helps support wildlife across its sites by installing artificial nests for some species or protecting and enhancing the essential habitats upon which others depend. 

