Boleyn Ground development naming block after West Ham legend

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 March 2019

a mock-up of the Upton Gardens development, which sits on the site of West Ham's old Boleyn Ground. Picture: Barratt London.

Barratt London

In an effort to continue the legacy of Boleyn Ground, West Ham supporters are being given the chance to choose the name of one of the new blocks at the Upton Gardens development.

Some blocks have already been named in connection with the site’s football heritage.

Academy House, Arnold Hills House, Taylor House and Lyall House all refer to West Ham’s place in the area.

The development is also re-opening the memorial at the site. Its design is being finalised.

The vote is on the name of one of the two centrepiece towers. Newham Council is naming the other.

Fans will be able to choose from five figures from the club’s 112-year tenure at the ground.

West Ham joint chairman David Gold said: “When we left the Boleyn we were clear that respecting the legacy of the Boleyn was an absolute priority. It’s important to us and we know how important it is to our fans.

“We wanted supporters to be involved in the process of honouring not only the Boleyn, but a club legend too.”

Stephen Thompson, managing director for Barratt East London, which is developing the site, said that it is a privilege to work on a site with such history and it is important to the company to honour that heritage.

To have your say, visit bit.ly/2NXLRlC. The vote closes at 5pm on Friday, March 22.

