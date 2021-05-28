Where can I watch the Euros in east London?

Published: 1:51 PM May 28, 2021

Can Harry Kane lead England to Euro glory this year? - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The Premier League season may be over, but a summer of football is set to kick off.

The rescheduled 2020 UEFA European Championship - the Euros - will run from the first group stage match on June 11 to the final on July 11, with England’s campaign to begin against Croatia on Sunday, June 13.

Sports fans will be flocking to pubs and bars across Tower Hamlets, Newham, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Havering throughout the tournament, cheering on the Three Lions in their hunt for their first Henri Delaunay Trophy.

Can England’s bevy of young stars triumph over the likes of France, Belgium, Germany and Spain to be the last of 24 nations standing?

Here’s our pick of a range of pubs and bars across east London to catch all the action:

The Moretown Belle is a short walk through St Katherine Docks from the Tower Bridge. - Credit: The Moretown Belle

Moretown Belle

5 Thomas More Square, St Katharine's and Wapping E1W 1YY

Boasting the "biggest single TV in Europe" among 31 UHD screens and five sound zones, this sports bar by St Katherine Docks, near the Tower of London, offers incredible viewing of sporting events.

An all-day dining menu features classic pub grub and there is a wide range of beers, wines and spirits.

Rusty Bike Pub

588 Mile End Road, Mile End E3 4PH

Near Mile End Underground Station, this pub aims to offer great beer and Thai food in a relaxed and friendly style - with sport on multiple screens. A second Rusty Bike Pub opened in Chingford last year.

Morgan Arms

43 Morgan Street, Bow E3 5AA

A classy east London pub with nice food, fine wine and real ales. Close to both Mile End and Bow Road tube stations and Bow Church DLR, it's showing every game of the Euros this summer.

Fox Connaught in Lynx Way, Silvertown. - Credit: Google

Fox Connaught

Lynx Way, Silvertown E16 1JR

Nestled among hotels near the ExCeL centre, this lively bar in a historic, Grade II listed building is known for its traditional British food and great selection of drinks.

With eight HD TVs and the ability to show programmes simultaneously, it’s also a popular venue to watch sports.

The Sportsman

78-102 Broadway, Stratford E15 1NG

Located in the front of Stratford Shopping Centre in Broadway, this classic pub with a long bar is a popular hangout for TV sports.

West Ham United stars Declan Rice and Man United loanee Jesse Lingard were named in the provisional England squad for UEFA Euros. - Credit: PA

Champs Sports Bar & Grill

19-21 Chapel Road, Ilford IG1 2AF

An American-style sports bar with 13 HD screens and a high-tech sound system.

It's just down the road from Ilford Rail Station at Chapel Road and Clements Lane junction.

McCafferty’s Seven Kings

699 High Road, Seven Kings IG3 8RH

This traditional Irish pub on Ilford High Road offers plenty of screens to watch the game.

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham - Credit: Google

Cross Keys

26 Crown Street, Dagenham RM10 9UH

This 15th century, Grade II listed pub in the old Dagenham village offers a warm atmosphere, great value and live sports.

Kings Lounge

2 Linton Road, Barking IG11 8HG

In the centre of Barking, Kings Lounge offers a range of Afro-Caribbean cuisine and a full bar with a variety of seating arrangements and TV screens to watch games.

The Bull in Market Place, Romford - Credit: Archant

The Bull

74-76 Market Place, Romford RM1 3ER

A local landmark in the Romford town centre and a great place to watch football.

It prides itself on offering a warm welcome, great food and excellent value.

Rising Sun

64 High Street, Hornchurch RM12 4UW

This "traditional-ish" historic pub in the heart of Hornchurch may be its best-kept secret.

As well as serving a wide selection of drinks and mouth-watering Serious Nugs chicken nuggets, the Rising Sun shows major live sports events on its seven screens.