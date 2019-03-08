Search

Central Park to host weekend of free family fun

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 July 2019

Taal Tarongo will be performing at the Newham Show. Picture: Newham Council

Taal Tarongo will be performing at the Newham Show. Picture: Newham Council

Newham Council

Dance crews, circus performers and beatboxers will be among the acts taking to the stage at this year's Newham Show.

Nectr will be performing at the Newham Show. Picture: Newham CouncilNectr will be performing at the Newham Show. Picture: Newham Council

The free family event, taking place in Central Park, East Ham, will see a range of performances across seven stages.

The show, running from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, will take on more of a festival vibe in response to feedback from people living in the borough, with a particular focus on young people.

There will be a special youth stage, hosted by Ashley J and Jade Hackett, which will host live bands, MCs, dancers and beatboxers.

IMD Legion, who may be familiar to Britain's Got Talent viewers after making the semi-finals in 2015, will be showcasing their skills, as will fellow dance groups East London Dance and Rain Crew.

Jade Hackett will be co-hosting the youth stage. Picture: Newham CouncilJade Hackett will be co-hosting the youth stage. Picture: Newham Council

Other acts performing across the weekend include Dasbrass, Taal Tarongo and Nectr.

The picnic area - complete with deckchairs and a Victorian bandstand - will feature entertainment from a bygone era with 282 Squadron (East Ham) Air Cadets' big band performing, as well as contemporary jazz from Trio Manouche and Faith I Branko.

Young visitors can visit Peter Pan and the Lost Boys where they can dance and play in Neverland. Storytelling sessions will also be running throughout the day.

At the big top, there will be a series of circus acts including jugglers, acrobats and comedians - all introduced by ringmaster Barnum Bananas.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, who will be attending both days, said: "I am really excited and proud to be hosting an all new Newham Show this weekend.

"During our Citizens' Assemblies Newham residents have told us what they want their show to be, so this year we are creating a real festival vibe for the whole family, with music, culture and top acts.

"In line with my commitment to young people, they take centre stage this year, but don't worry there'll be something for everyone."

Other activities include DJ and production workshops, selfie booths, a funfair and a sports area.

There will also be a pop-up museum, arts and crafts and a virtual reality experience.

