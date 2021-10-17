Westfield evacuated after fire at centre in Stratford

Published: 1:59 PM October 17, 2021

Westfield Stratford City has been evacuated following a fire.

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the blaze at a shop in Montifichet Road, Stratford, earlier today (October 17).

About 60 firefighters were at the scene of the blaze which was under control by 1..44am this morning (October 17). - Credit: LFB

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters tackled a small fire within a shop on the first floor of a shopping centre.

"The shopping centre was evacuated and no injuries were reported."

Crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow and other surrounding fire stations were at the scene. - Credit: LFB

The brigade was called at 10.03am and the flames were brought under control by 11.44am.

Met Police officers helped with the evacuation.

Westfield hails its centre in Stratford as the largest urban shopping and leisure destination in Europe with more than 250 shops including Zara and Hugo Boss.

In a tweet, Westfield Stratford City stated: "Following a fire in one area of Westfield Stratford City this morning, the centre was safely evacuated and the fire brought under control.

"However, the centre will remain closed whilst investigations are carried out. We will update as soon as the centre can reopen."