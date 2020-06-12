Search

Ikea collection point in Westfield Stratford City to close

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 June 2020

Ikea in Westfield Stratford City. Picture: Ikea

Ikea in Westfield Stratford City. Picture: Ikea

Archant

The Westfield Stratford City branch of Ikea will not be reopening as it does not meet customer need, the retailer has announced.

Many of the chain’s stores across the country have been gradually reopening after all were closed in March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Stratford branch - which opened in August 2016 as an order and collection point - is going to remain shut.

You may also want to watch:

Ikea will now be entering a period of consultation with employees and has said it hopes to find alternative roles for as many of them as possible.

Laura Vicente Cerqueira Fernandes, market manager at Ikea UK and Ireland said, “We are incredibly thankful to the co-workers at Ikea Stratford who have contributed enormously over the last few years.

“We also feel privileged to have been part of the community and we deeply appreciate the support we’ve received from our customers.”

A spokesperson for the firm added that the closure is unrelated to the Covid-19 crisis.

Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after victim hit by car in Plaistow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 46 year old was hit by a car at the junction of Hermit Road and Grange Road. Picture: Google

University of East London removes slave trader statue from Stratford campus

Calls have been made to remove the name of slave trader Sir John Cass from UEL's school of education and communities. Picture: Google

Appeal to find missing woman known to frequent Forest Gate and Stratford

Police are appealing for help finding Beverley Azeez. Picture: MPS

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

‘I did what I had to do’: Nightingale Hospital security guard saves woman’s life

Security guard Elizabeth George saved a woman's life. Picture: SIA

