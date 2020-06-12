Ikea collection point in Westfield Stratford City to close

The Westfield Stratford City branch of Ikea will not be reopening as it does not meet customer need, the retailer has announced.

Many of the chain’s stores across the country have been gradually reopening after all were closed in March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Stratford branch - which opened in August 2016 as an order and collection point - is going to remain shut.

Ikea will now be entering a period of consultation with employees and has said it hopes to find alternative roles for as many of them as possible.

Laura Vicente Cerqueira Fernandes, market manager at Ikea UK and Ireland said, “We are incredibly thankful to the co-workers at Ikea Stratford who have contributed enormously over the last few years.

“We also feel privileged to have been part of the community and we deeply appreciate the support we’ve received from our customers.”

A spokesperson for the firm added that the closure is unrelated to the Covid-19 crisis.