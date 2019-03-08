Updated
Westfield Stratford City evacuated after alarm set off accidentally
PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 17 July 2019
Westfield Stratford City was evacuated this morning after contractors accidentally set off a fire alarm.
Customers and businesses alike took to Twitter to say that the shopping centre had been shut and that those inside had been ordered to leave.
A Westfield spokeswoman said: "Westfield Stratford City had a partial evacuation today which was caused by contractors working in the centre accidentally setting off a fire alarm.
"The incident was fully investigated and was a false alarm.
"The centre was fully trading within 30 minutes."
The Met Police confirmed that the alarm had been reported at 10.40am, while a London Fire Brigade spokesman said that firefighters had not been sent to the scene.