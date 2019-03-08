Westfield Stratford City evacuated after alarm set off accidentally

The Westfield Shopping Centre Stratford Archant

Westfield Stratford City was evacuated this morning after contractors accidentally set off a fire alarm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Please be aware, we are currently unable to take any calls at our Hyundai Westfield Stratford site due to an evacuation of the shopping centre. We will keep you updated of the progress. Sorry for any inconvenience. — Endeavour Hyundai (@EndvHyundai) July 17, 2019

Customers and businesses alike took to Twitter to say that the shopping centre had been shut and that those inside had been ordered to leave.

You may also want to watch:

A Westfield spokeswoman said: "Westfield Stratford City had a partial evacuation today which was caused by contractors working in the centre accidentally setting off a fire alarm.

"The incident was fully investigated and was a false alarm.

"The centre was fully trading within 30 minutes."

The Met Police confirmed that the alarm had been reported at 10.40am, while a London Fire Brigade spokesman said that firefighters had not been sent to the scene.