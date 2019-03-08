Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Updated

Westfield Stratford City evacuated after alarm set off accidentally

PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 17 July 2019

The Westfield Shopping Centre Stratford

The Westfield Shopping Centre Stratford

Archant

Westfield Stratford City was evacuated this morning after contractors accidentally set off a fire alarm.

Customers and businesses alike took to Twitter to say that the shopping centre had been shut and that those inside had been ordered to leave.

You may also want to watch:

A Westfield spokeswoman said: "Westfield Stratford City had a partial evacuation today which was caused by contractors working in the centre accidentally setting off a fire alarm.

"The incident was fully investigated and was a false alarm.

"The centre was fully trading within 30 minutes."

The Met Police confirmed that the alarm had been reported at 10.40am, while a London Fire Brigade spokesman said that firefighters had not been sent to the scene.

Most Read

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Snooker club fatal shooting victim named by police

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Snooker club fatal shooting victim named by police

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Seven charged in connection with Extinction Rebellion protests

Police at the scene of the protest. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Westfield Stratford City evacuated after alarm set off accidentally

The Westfield Shopping Centre Stratford

Man charged with snooker club shooting

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Beckton woman hails ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience after Smithsonian museums internship

Chess Charles, centre, in New York during her trip to the US. Picture: Amber Terranova

Crimestoppers offering up £10,000 reward for information that helps find thugs who kidnapped Newham father from Ilford street

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists