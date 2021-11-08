Car destroyed in fire at Westfield Stratford City

Firefighters at the scene at Westfield Stratford City on Saturday night. - Credit: LFB

A car and two exit barriers were destroyed by a fire in a multi-level car park at Westfield Stratford City.

Fire crews were called to Montfichet Road in Stratford at 9.43pm on Saturday, November 6, where a blaze had broken out on level two of the car park.

There were no reported injuries, and the fire - which also damaged the ceiling of the car park - was under control shortly before 10.30pm.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the cause is being investigated.



