Car destroyed in fire at Westfield Stratford City
Published: 1:50 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 1:58 PM November 8, 2021
- Credit: LFB
A car and two exit barriers were destroyed by a fire in a multi-level car park at Westfield Stratford City.
Fire crews were called to Montfichet Road in Stratford at 9.43pm on Saturday, November 6, where a blaze had broken out on level two of the car park.
There were no reported injuries, and the fire - which also damaged the ceiling of the car park - was under control shortly before 10.30pm.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the cause is being investigated.