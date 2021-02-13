News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three flee blaze at 20-storey Royal Docks tower block

Jon King

Published: 4:00 PM February 13, 2021   
About 60 firefighters fought the flames at a 20-storey tower block in Western Gateway, Royal Docks, early this morning (February 13). - Credit: LFB

A fire broke out at a 20-storey tower block in the early hours of this morning forcing three women to flee a flat.

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the blaze at a block of flats in Western Gateway, Royal Docks today (Saturday, February 13).

Half a balcony and part of a flat on the second floor were damaged. The flames also scorched half a third story balcony.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire was reported at 4.38am and under control by 6.54am.

Crews from Plaistow, Millwall, Stratford, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

