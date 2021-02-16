Cause of Royal Docks tower block fire revealed

Published: 9:14 AM February 16, 2021

About 60 firefighters fought the flames at a 20-storey tower block in Western Gateway, Royal Docks, early this morning (February 13). - Credit: LFB

A fire at a 20-storey block of flats was caused by smoking materials not being put out properly.

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the blaze in Western Gateway, Royal Docks on Saturday, February 13.

Half of a second floor balcony and a small part of the flat were damaged by the flames.

It also damaged half a third story balcony. Three women fled the flat before the fire brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The brigade was called at 4.38am and the fire was under control by 6.54am.

Crews from Plaistow, Millwall, Stratford, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The brigade's investigators believe the fire was accidental. The emergency service has published safety advice to smokers following the fire.

This includes making sure cigarettes are put out properly, not smoking in bed, keeping matches out of the reach of children and not leaving pipes or ciggies unattended.