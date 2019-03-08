Search

West Ham Women meet staff and patients in hospice visit

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 May 2019

West Ham Women with Sarah Miller, staff nurse at Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: SFH

West Ham Women with Sarah Miller, staff nurse at Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: SFH

Saint Francis Hospice

Footballers have visited Saint Francis Hospice to find out about the work it does supporting people with life-limiting conditions.

The West Ham Women players - Rosie Kmita, Claire Rafferty, Erin Simon and Julia Simic - took a tour of the hospice and spoke to both patients and staff about their experiences.

Tracie Brennan, head of therapeutic and wellbeing services at the Havering-atte-Bower hospice, said: "Seeing such a young group of women come in, spend time and interact with the patients was amazing.

"It really bought a tear to my eye when they all sang 'I'm forever blowing bubbles' with some of our inpatients - a very special moment."

Saint Francis Hospice was one of seven charity partners supported by West Ham during the 2018-19 season.

Chief executive Pam Court said: "Many of our patients, their families, and our supporters are West Ham fans so it's wonderful to have this backing from our largest local football club."

