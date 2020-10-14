Man banned from football after hurling racist abuse at player during West Ham v Liverpool match

The London Stadium home of West Ham United. Picture: PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A man has been banned from football matches after hurling racist abuse at a player at the London Stadium.

Bradley Thumwood was spotted spouting racial abuse at a player during West Ham’s match against Liverpool on January 29.

Thumwood, of Pickford Road, Bexleyheath, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 13, where he pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offence.

The 48-year-old was issued with a three-year football banning order and fined £400. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs totalling £125.

Pc Andy Sheldon said: “We do not, and will not tolerate hate crime of any kind at football matches and will take action against those who are found to have committed these kinds of crimes during games.

“We are committed to working closely with football clubs to identify anyone behaving inappropriately and breaking the law.

“We are grateful for the support of West Ham United Football Club and for their commitment to eradicating this type of behaviour. We ask anyone who sees or hears this type of behaviour to speak to stewards or police.”

A West Ham United spokesperson said: “West Ham United is unequivocal in its stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.

“Equality and diversity are at the heart of the club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment.

“The club works closely with Kick It Out and our fan group BAME Hammers. In conjunction with those parties, the club will offer educational sessions to the individual in question in an effort to reform their views, whilst reserving the right to uphold their indefinite bans, should those efforts prove unsuccessful.”