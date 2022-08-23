Tomáš Souček at the event in Beckton, meeting members of Elite Sports Football Academy - Credit: Arfa Griffiths Photographers

The Hammers' community scheme has stepped up to help disadvantaged families in Essex and east London during the cost-of-living crisis.

The West Ham United Foundation has been hosting sports activities and delivering healthy meals to families most at risk through its Holiday Hunger initiative, which is part of its Holiday Active Fund programme.

While visiting the Holiday Hunger scheme, the players also met with children in a football development programme, from the Elite Sports Football Academy. - Credit: Arfa Griffiths Photographers

This has seen 14,000 meals delivered since the summer of 2020 and 18,000 delivered since it was set up in 2017.

It also provides food education packages with recipe cards and healthy low-cost ingredients to help families cook meals together and signposts people to key local services such as foodbanks and job centres.

At an activity session held last month in Beckton to highlight the Holiday Hunger scheme, which is ongoing through the school holidays, young people took part in tennis, boxing and badminton.

Children meet Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal at the event - Credit: Arfa Griffiths Photographers

West Ham first team players Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal came along and took part in the activities with the children at the event.

Tomáš said: “I really like this, the foundation has to be for the people, especially for the kids.

"They can play games here, they can meet new friends and focus on their future.”

The players visited as part of the club's Players’ Project, whereby sportspeople from the men’s, women’s and academy teams are ambassadors for key areas of community work - including the Holiday Hunger programme.