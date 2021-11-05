West Ham condemns footage of fans in apparent anti-Semitic chant on plane

West Ham United says it is "appalled" by the footage. - Credit: GLYN KIRK/PA

West Ham United has vowed to give "indefinite bans" to fans filmed allegedly singing an anti-Semitic chant at a Jewish man on a plane.

Footage circulated on social media appears to show some Hammers supporters singing an offensive chant as a passenger walked down the aisle to his seat.

It was reportedly filmed on a flight to Belgium, where the team played Genk in the Europa League yesterday (November 4).

A club spokesperson said: “West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved.

“The club is liaising with the airline and relevant authorities to identify the individuals.

“We continue to be unequivocal in our stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.

“Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the club.”

“Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values."

The match, which was West Ham boss David Moyes' 1,000th game as a manager, ended in a 2-2 draw.