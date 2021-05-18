News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Video

West Ham United backs campaign supporting NHS in east London

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 6:17 PM May 18, 2021   
Mark Noble

West Ham United captain Mark Noble is fronting a campaign in support of the NHS. - Credit: Peter Zelewski for Barts Charity

West Ham United has joined forces with a charity to launch a campaign supporting the NHS.

Hammers captain Mark Noble is one of the faces fronting the drive which will appear on billboards, Tube ticket gates, bus shelters and double-decker buses until September.

The club and Barts Charity hope to increase awareness and support for the NHS in east London with people invited to wear a specially commissioned badge in the shape of a purple heart to show their appreciation.

Noble, who was born in Canning Town, said: "Having grown up in east London, it’s even more of a privilege for me to be part of this campaign.

"NHS workers across the country are on the frontline every day of the year and it’s important we continue to show our gratitude for their incredible efforts, particularly after what has been an extremely tough time with the pandemic."

West Ham pledged its support to NHS trusts across east London and Essex at the start of the pandemic.

This included promoting charitable appeals, fundraising for equipment and staff wellbeing as well as donating shirts to West Ham-supporting patients and NHS staff.

"I hope this campaign will further develop our ever-growing relationship and provide some much-needed support after a challenging time for our incredible NHS," Noble said.

West Ham has helped deliver £1.4million of savings to the NHS to date through diabetes prevention, including via its award-winning 150 Club as part of the Players’ Project, the charity has said.

Fiona Miller Smith, chief executive of Barts Charity, said: "West Ham United is such an integral part of the east London community and we are extremely grateful to have the club’s ongoing backing.

"Throughout the pandemic, the club and its fans have always gone the extra mile to help us.

"I will be wearing my badge as a mark of appreciation for all that the NHS has achieved in the most challenging of circumstances, and as a sign of hope for the future. I urge all Hammers fans to join me."

Barts Charity spends millions supporting staff and patients at five London hospitals – St Bartholomew’s, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, Mile End and Newham.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity invested more than £7m to help hospital staff and patients.

For a free badge, visit bartscharity.org.uk/badge

West Ham United
NHS
Coronavirus
Newham News
Barking and Dagenham News
Havering News

