West Ham appeals for help finding missing season ticket holder Jack Morrad

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police Archant

West Ham United are appealing for help to find a missing supporter.

Jack Morrad, who has a season ticket at the club, was last seen leaving Colours nightclub in Basildon at 2am on December 23.

The 28-year-old had spent the afternoon before at the London Stadium, watching West Ham play Watford.

A fundraising page set up by Jack’s friends has raised more than £4,000, doubling the target goal. It will be used to pay for adverts.

Jack is described as white, five feet 11 inches tall, slim and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Christmas jumper with a deer on the front, a red Santa hat, pale blue jeans and white trainers.

Essex Police have searched nearby parks, made door-to-door enquiries and have reviewed CCTV and dash cam footage, and are now appealing for witnesses.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident 262 of December 23.