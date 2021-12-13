Motorcyclists, footballers and politicians support annual toy appeal

Forty bikers delivered presents to the Terence Brown Arc in the Park - Credit: AAA

Motorcyclists, Premier League footballers and famous politicians have thrown their support behind a Newham charity as it pushes for as many donations as possible in the final week of its annual Christmas toy appeal.

Forty riders started their engines at Triumph East London in Romford and travelled together to Ambition, Aspire, Achieve’s (AAA) Terence Brown Arc in the Park to present gifts for children in need.

The bikers presented gifts to AAA as part of the Kevin Jenkins OBE Newham Christmas Toy Appeal - Credit: AAA

It was an annual addition to AAA's Kevin Jenkins OBE Newham Christmas Toy Appeal, which has run for decades with the Recorder and Community Links.

Motorcyle run event organiser John Pryke said: “There were old and new faces taking part and we all enjoyed it."

Toys from the bikers as part of AAA's Kevin Jenkins OBE Newham Christmas Toy Appeal - Credit: AAA

When the group arrived, they were thanked by AAA’s chair of trustees Christine Bowden and appeal organiser and operations manager Paula Blake.

Paula also updated the bikers about the appeal, which included delivering more than 200 trees in a Community Christmas Tree campaign.

AAA chief executive Jonny Boux and volunteer driver Rob Murray delivered a tree to Chancellor Rishi Sunak at Downing Street.

AAA chief executive Jonny Boux and volunteer driver Rob Murray with Chancellor Rishi Sunak's tree at Downing Street. - Credit: AAA

The politician has bought a tree every year since the trees campaign was launched by Kevin Jenkins, who died in April.

AAA also thanked West Ham United players for wearing t-shirts of the charity as they trained before their win against Chelsea.

The club also carried a two-page feature on the Christmas appeal in their programme and on their website.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown made her annual £100 donation to the appeal and a swim by appeal patron and AAA trustee Colin Grainger raised £700

John Ratomski of Irons Supporting Foodbanks popped into the Arc to hand over 200 West Ham scarves, while Haseeb Saud of Etnicstar Ltd, of Abbey Trading Point in Canning Road, gave 1,000 baby vests to AAA’s Marie Poinsamy, head of the charity’s Abbey Hub in Stratford.

Haseeb Saud of Ethnicstar Ltd with AAA's Marie Ponsamy - Credit: AAA

Irons Supporting Foodbanks popped into the Arc to hand over 200 West Ham scarves - Credit: AAA

Newham Chamber of Commerce also weighed in, with secretary John James saying: “We give every year and more gifts are on the way."

It was the first year the chamber was joined by Stratford Orginal Business Improvement District.

And members of the congregations of St Nicholas Church, Kelvedon Hatch, Essex and St Mary’s Catholic Church in Doddington brought gifts to the Arc In the Park as well.

To donate gifts, an Amazon wish list is full of suitable ideas - www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1PSGXVJ0PIR4F

Donations can be made in person at the Terence Brown Arc In The Park in Bethell Avenue or online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/newhamchristmasappeal2021