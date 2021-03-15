Easter Egg Appeal: MP calls for donations so every child in Newham 'knows they are valued'

Published: 10:28 AM March 15, 2021

An MP has urged people to donate an Easter treat so every child from a needy family gets a boost after an "incredibly tough" year.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown made the appeal after donating to our Easter Egg Appeal in partnership with the charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA).

Lyn said: "This has already been an incredibly tough year for our children and young people, a great many of whom have missed out on a vital part of their education and unable to see friends and loved ones.

"This is why it’s all the more important that we ensure that every child in Newham knows that they are they valued.

"There will be some children whose family can’t afford any celebration this Easter and that’s why I am supporting AAA’s Easter Egg Appeal.

You may also want to watch:

"We are hoping to buy an Easter egg and, if possible, also a book for the most deprived children in the borough. For some children, it will mean the world."

So far donors have included building firm Mace, Mick Discount Furniture, the Irons Food Bank, Morrisons supermarket in Canning Town and Kathy O'Neill.

A Bikers Run is planned for Saturday (March 20). For details email jbpryke@btinternet.com

L-R: Mick White, managing director of Mick Discount Furniture in Plaistow with Chloe Crandle. - Credit: Paula Blake

Mick White, managing director at Mick Discount Furniture in Plaistow, said "We are very happy to help the appeal, especially in these difficult times, because we know it will be making a real difference for disadvantaged children."

Kevin Jenkins, who founded AAA, said: "We're greatly encouraged and really grateful to those who have contributed so far, but there is still a way to go.

"If anyone can help, that would be great."

The appeal runs until March 31. To lend support, members of the public are invited to buy chocolate treats and donate online via one of the websites being used by the charity.

The options are to donate using Amazon, John Lewis or the dedicated Just Giving page.

- Amazon Easter Egg Appeal site at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/GQDCVKHR

GFHD

- John Lewis Easter Egg Appeal site at:

https://www.johnlewis.com/wish-list/PPQNHDD

- Easter Egg Appeal Giving Site at: https://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/easter2021

Eggs of all shapes, sizes and types are welcome. For more information about the campaign, email kevin@theaaazone or call 07860 487727.