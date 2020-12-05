News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Player ratings: Soucek and Rice put in a shift as they suffer Man United defeat

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:30 PM December 5, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Lo...

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

West Ham midfield duo Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice were the stand-outs with energetic performances in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The London Stadium...

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Lukasz Fabianski 6 – The Polish goalkeeper was beaten three times in the second-half, three well-worked goals, and he couldn’t do too much about them.

Vladimir Coufal 6 – Right-back Coufal kept Anthony Martial quiet first-half and got forward well. Second-half he was beaten for pace by substitute Marcus Rashford on numerous occasions.

Fabian Balbuena 6- Similar to Coufal, a very strong first-half, played the ball out well from the back but struggled in the second-half.

Angelo Ogbonna 6- The Italian struggled to contain the pace of Mason Greenwood in the second-half when he went central and was out on a number of attacks.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (left) and West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku battle for the ball during the Premier League...

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (left) and West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium.

Aaron Cresswell 6 – Cresswell forced Dean Henderson into a save with his late free-kick and allowed Arthur Masuaku to push on in the match by being composed and disciplined.

Arthur Masuaku 6- The left wing-back had the freedom to push forward, but didn’t create too much, and mainly ended up playing the ball inside.

Declan Rice 8 – The England international alongside Soucek dominated in the middle of the park, won so many tackles, and was instrumental in getting the Hammers on the front foot in the first-half.

Tomas Soucek 8 – Absolutely everywhere. The Czech midfielder was the stand-out performer, covering every blade of grass, and had the better of Paul Pogba for majority of the match. He also opened the scoring for West Ham.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen directs a header towards goal during the Premier League match at The London Stadium.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen directs a header towards goal during the Premier League match at The London Stadium.

Pablo Fornals 7- Fornals was really bright to start off, pressed high, and forced United into mistakes. Missed a few golden chances. Disappeared in the second-half as United took control.

Jarrod Bowen 7- Lively, great footwork. Fantastic first-half showing, beat McTominay and Telles with ease down the right, but much like Fornals slowly faded although he still had odd glimpses of brilliance.

Sebastien Haller 6 – The target man came back in to replace the injured Michail Antonio. Didn’t do too much and fell over when he had a golden opportunity to make it 2-0.

Substitutes:

Said Benrahma 7- The Algerian had incredible energy, created a spark, and you felt like he might create something everything he got on the ball.

Manuel Lanzini 5 – Failed to get into the game at all.

