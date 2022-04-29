German commentators reportedly attacked at West Ham game

Reports of the incident occurred after West Ham United's Michail Antonio scored his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League semi-final, first leg match at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

An investigation is underway after two German commentators were allegedly attacked during last night's West Ham match at Olympic Park's London stadium.

West Ham is working with police to investigate reports that during the match, two radio journalists were assaulted by fans seated behind them.

The incident is alleged to have occurred during the first leg of West Ham's Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen attempts an overhead shot on goal during the UEFA Europa League semi-final, first leg match at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

Reports of the assault emerged during the game, after Michail Antonio had pulled the Hammers level in the 21st minute of the 2-1 defeat.

ARD reporters Tim Brockmeier and Philipp Hofmeister were commentating on the match when the alleged incident occurred and were later moved to a different broadcasting position at half-time.

Hofmeister said on Twitter: "We are doing okay. Best wishes to all West Ham supporters who love football and respect their opponents."

A West Ham spokesperson said it is working to identify the offender.

They added: “They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”

A Met spokesperson said: "Our officers will be working with the club in the coming days to determine what took place and to identify anyone involved so that appropriate action can be taken."