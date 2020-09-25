Figures reveal number of West Ham fans arrested at matches last season

There were 30 arrests of West Ham fans at football matches last season. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears Photography

Thirty arrests of West Ham fans for football-related disorder were made in the 2019/20 season - the fifth highest in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the season being suspended in March with the final Premier League games taking place behind closed doors, the Home Office figures do include arrests made at celebrations linked to specific matches played during this period.

The 30 West Ham fan arrests made last season were more than the 25 made in 2018/19 - when all the Hammers’ league and cup matches were played with crowds.

But it is down on the number of Hammers fans arrested in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, where 65 and 46 arrests were made respectively.

Of last season’s arrests, 16 were at the London Stadium while 14 took place when the Hammers were playing at other grounds.

Nine were made for throwing missiles, while eight were for violent disorder and seven for public disorder offences.

Three arrests were made for alcohol offences while there were two arrests for pitch incursions. The other arrest was for criminal damage.

You may also want to watch:

Nationally, there were 1,089 arrests made at football matches last season - a decrease of 21 per cent on the previous season.

Of those, 34pc were for public disorder with 26pc for violent disorder.

The UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, said that the figures - released on Thursday, September 24 needed to be taken in context of the disrupted season.

He said: “With the restrictions placed on matches, I want to say from the outset that aside from the high-profile incidents seen in Liverpool and Leeds, the vast majority of fans respected the regulations and stayed away, as they were asked to do.

“That said, what we can see is that prior to the restrictions from Covid-19, there was already an increase in the levels of disorder at fixtures.

““In the previous season, there were incidents reported at 33 per cent of 3,022 fixtures, and for the 2019-20 season, there were incidents reported at 36 per cent of the 2,663 regulated fixtures.”

Leeds United saw the highest number of fans arrested in the shortened season, with 52 - however, 18 of these were linked to fan celebrations when the club won promotion to the Premier League.

Fellow Championship side Birmingham City saw 49 arrests, with both Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa also ranking above West Ham with 45 and 31 arrests respectively.

West Ham did not respond to a request for comment.