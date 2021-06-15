News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
West Ham FC: A deep dive into the world of nutrition with staff from BHRUT

Matt Jones, First Team nutritionist, West Ham Utd

Published: 2:45 PM June 15, 2021   
West Ham United's training ground (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

West Ham United's first team training ground is next to Queen’s Hospital, Romford - Credit: Jacob Ranson

As part of the Hammers’ ongoing pledge of support for the club’s local NHS trusts, I recently hosted a nutrition webinar with over 90 NHS staff members.

The webinar took the form of a deep dive into the world of nutrition, with members of staff from the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

The hour-long virtual seminar gave attendees an overview of the nature of my role at the club, the importance of nutrition for elite sportsmen and women, and also provided the staff with advice on how to maintain a healthy diet, considering their demanding schedules.

Questions from key workers led to some brilliant discussions regarding Ramadan, the rules and standards we hold as a club, matchday rituals, meal prep suggestions, veganism and intermittent fasting.

Matt Jones, nutritionist, West Ham Utd first team

Matt Jones gave NHS staff advice on how to maintain a healthy diet to fit in with their demanding schedules - Credit: WHUFC

There were some great questions that covered a whole range of topics, and I hope that my tips will help the staff to navigate their long hours and tough working schedules more effectively.

It was a real honour to have been asked to lead this session.

I am passionate about the work that I do and I loved sharing this passion with incredible NHS staff. The ongoing support for our local NHS trusts is something that is extremely important to everyone at the club and I’m more than happy to have played my part.

This nutrition seminar is the latest in a series of ongoing club initiatives that have taken place over the last 15 months to support our local NHS trusts.

The club has committed to a range of positive new community initiatives which have helped the NHS to provide vital support for patients and staff.

By the end of 2021, a total of £28million is expected to have been invested across local communities, with the purpose of motivating, inspiring, educating and responding to local need.

So far, these programmes have created more than £1.4million of annual savings to the NHS delivered through diabetes prevention.

With the first team training ground right next to Queen’s Hospital in Romford, our relationship with the local NHS is incredibly important to the players and wider club, and I look forward to continuing our partnership next season.

Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
