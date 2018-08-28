West Ham football stars give Christmas cheer to children in hospital
PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:23 18 December 2018
Avil Husband
West Ham football stars brought some festive cheer to young patients at Newham University Hospital.
Squadmates Fabian Balbuena, Michail Antonio, Pablo Zabaleta, Declan Rice and Nathan Holland spent the afternoon at the Rainbow Centre children’s ward handing out Hammers-themed Christmas gifts.
Five-year-old Aryaan Zaman, of Manor Park, was lucky enough to receive a bedside visit.
“Aryaan’s been looking forward to the players’ visit all morning,” said his mum Himmu.
“He was here when Patrice Evra visited too. He’s getting into football now and learning how to play.”
Forward Michail Antonio said: “It’s very important that we take time to make these visits.
“I know what it feels like as a parent to have a child in hospital over Christmas – my first son was born six weeks premature, and it is very tough.”
Barts Charity organised the visit for their Greatest Gift Christmas Appeal.