West Ham football stars give Christmas cheer to children in hospital

Aryaan (centre) with his mum Himmu and Declan Rice. Picture: Avil Husband Avil Husband

West Ham football stars brought some festive cheer to young patients at Newham University Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rainbow staff with the players. Picture: Avil Husband Rainbow staff with the players. Picture: Avil Husband

Squadmates Fabian Balbuena, Michail Antonio, Pablo Zabaleta, Declan Rice and Nathan Holland spent the afternoon at the Rainbow Centre children’s ward handing out Hammers-themed Christmas gifts.

Five-year-old Aryaan Zaman, of Manor Park, was lucky enough to receive a bedside visit.

“Aryaan’s been looking forward to the players’ visit all morning,” said his mum Himmu.

“He was here when Patrice Evra visited too. He’s getting into football now and learning how to play.”

Forward Michail Antonio said: “It’s very important that we take time to make these visits.

“I know what it feels like as a parent to have a child in hospital over Christmas – my first son was born six weeks premature, and it is very tough.”

Barts Charity organised the visit for their Greatest Gift Christmas Appeal.