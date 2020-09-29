Football fans make donations to foodbanks in Newham and Ilford

Irons Supporting Foodbanks

Foodbank users are set to receive pizzas and new leisure clothing thanks to a group of football fans.

The Irons Supporting Foodbanks group, made up of West Ham fans keen to support those in need, delivered a van load of pizzas plus bags of clothes to Newham Foodbank, which operates from several locations across the borough, as well as a number of foodbanks and charities in Ilford.

The donation came about thanks to a new partnership with suppliers in the north west and the group’s links with a similar Liverpool-based organisation.

Founder of Irons Supporting Foodbanks John Ratomski said: “We know that there are large quantities of surplus edible food and new clothing around the country which can be supplied to groups supplying families in need.

“We now have access to regular supplies of breads and new clothing and plan to make regular deliveries.

“It’s a part of football fan activism that the general public doesn’t generally see.”