Search

Advanced search

Football fans make donations to foodbanks in Newham and Ilford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 September 2020

John Ratomski making one of the donations. Picture: Irons Supporting Foodbanks

John Ratomski making one of the donations. Picture: Irons Supporting Foodbanks

Irons Supporting Foodbanks

Foodbank users are set to receive pizzas and new leisure clothing thanks to a group of football fans.

The Irons Supporting Foodbanks group, made up of West Ham fans keen to support those in need, delivered a van load of pizzas plus bags of clothes to Newham Foodbank, which operates from several locations across the borough, as well as a number of foodbanks and charities in Ilford.

You may also want to watch:

The donation came about thanks to a new partnership with suppliers in the north west and the group’s links with a similar Liverpool-based organisation.

Founder of Irons Supporting Foodbanks John Ratomski said: “We know that there are large quantities of surplus edible food and new clothing around the country which can be supplied to groups supplying families in need.

“We now have access to regular supplies of breads and new clothing and plan to make regular deliveries.

“It’s a part of football fan activism that the general public doesn’t generally see.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Football fans make donations to foodbanks in Newham and Ilford

John Ratomski making one of the donations. Picture: Irons Supporting Foodbanks

Eleven MRSA outbreaks at Barts and BHRUT hospitals this year

King George (top) and Queen's (bottom) have had two MRSA cases each this year.

Strong start for East London in the league as women’s and men’s teams pick up wins

East London HC ladies first-team face the camera (Pic: East London HC)

Clapton CFC slump to opening day defeat against Indian Gymkhana

Gymkhana clear a corner against Clapton CFC (Pic: Max Reeves)

Winners crowned at virtual East London community heroes awards

Trophies for the East London community heroes awards winners. Picture: Rotary Club of Stratford