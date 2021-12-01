News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hammers fans show support for Christmas Toy Appeal

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 10:00 AM December 1, 2021
John Ratomski hands donations over to AAA's Candy Buckler

John Ratomski hands donations over to AAA's Candy Buckler - Credit: AAA

West Ham supporters have come together to back this year's Christmas Toy Appeal.

The Irons Supporting Foodbanks group has provided support to the campaign, donating new sports equipment, trainers, football boots and clothing by the score, thanks to links with the club's kit sponsor Umbro.

The Kevin Jenkins OBE Newham Christmas Toy Appeal is run by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) in conjunction with the Recorder and supported by Community Links.

John Ratomski, from Irons Supporting Foodbanks, said the group was thrilled to get behind this year's appeal.

"Thanks to a generous donation from our friends at Umbro, we have got off to a flying start. 

"We're sure we'll be supporting the appeal even more over the coming weeks. No one wants to see a needy child go without at Christmas."

John handed over the goodies to Candy Buckler from AAA at the charity’s Terence Brown Arc In The Park in Canning Town.

The Kevin Jenkins OBE Newham Christmas Toy Appeal logo

The Kevin Jenkins OBE Newham Christmas Toy Appeal aims to help as many young people as possible. - Credit: AAA

Tenpin bowlers from the Sunday Doubles League at Rollerbowl, Romford, gave their help with a collection which raised £45 for the appeal.

Two children, aged seven and five, saved up their pocket money to buy toys for youngsters and presented the gifts to appeal co-ordinator Paula Blake.

AAA chief executive Jonny Boux spoke about its work with young people on the Robert Elms show on BBC Radio London, including the importance of the toy appeal.

He also thanked Children In Need for supporting AAA’s work. 

Kindhearted motorcyclists will make their annual Christmas Toy Run this weekend to provide new gifts for the appeal.

The bikers also do a carbon copy run at Easter every year to provide Easter Eggs for youngsters.

Organiser John Pryke said they will start off at Triumph East London in London Road, Romford, at midday on Saturday, December 4 and head for AAA’s base in Canning Town.

Former Recorder editor Colin Grainger will be diving in to raise funds for the toy appeal next week, through a sponsored swim. He has already raised £250, but is hoping more donations will come in.

To donate to Colin's fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colin-grainger-3?

