West Ham United fans saddle up for return of Bike from Boleyn ride

Jon King

Published: 11:47 AM May 25, 2021   
bike from boleyn at the champions statue

Bike from Boleyn is back. Pictured here at The Champions statue in Upton Park. - Credit: Cecilia Welsh

Cyclists saddled up for West Ham United's first game at the London Stadium where fans were allowed in.

The annual Bike from Boleyn Campaign event saw riders pedal from the club's former Upton Park home to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday, May 23.

bike from boleyn outside london stadium

Riders outside London Stadium where West Ham United beat Southampton 3-0 to finish sixth in the league. - Credit: Cecilia Welsh

Starting from The Champions statue, the riders took an historic route to the stadium where the Hammers beat Southampton 3-0 to finish sixth in the Premier League and qualify for the Europa League.

On the ride, which was organised by Arnold Ridout and supported by Newham Cyclists, homage was paid to The Thames Ironworks site at the mouth of Bow Creek. 

They then headed back to Upton Park via Memorial Recreation Ground where the club first played.

The ironworks formed Thames Ironworks FC in 1895. It went on to become West Ham United.

Cecilia Welsh, who took part, said it was a fabulous way to celebrate the club and its rich and moving history.

She urged readers to look out for the next ride early next season.

West Ham United
Newham News

