Video

‘I’m very proud’: West Ham fan stars in TV advert

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 February 2019

Michael Campbell, centre, was one of the West Ham fans to be involved with the advert. Picture: Matthew Walder/M&CSaatchi

Matthew Walder/M&CSaatchi

A West Ham fan has spoken of his pride at starring in a national television advert.

Michael Campbell is among 250 football fans from around the country seen showing their passion in the clip for Coca Cola, which has a partnership with the Premier League.

Supporters from all 20 Premiership clubs are seen cheering and discussing matches as 80s hit Only You by Yazoo plays in the background.

Towards the end of the commercial, Michael, who is seen leaning over a snooker table with a Hammers scarf around his neck, addresses the camera as the music stops, saying: “We’re West Ham, we ain’t singing.”

The advert - described as a “love letter to the fans of the Premier League” by director Stacey Wall - has been shown on a regular basis since it was first broadcast earlier this month.

Michael, 72, said he has had a lot of phone calls and emails from people who have spotted him on screen.

He said: “It was an amazing experience. I’m very proud to represent the club I love.”

Michael, who grew up in Stratford but now lives in Colchester, got involved in the advert after he was approached through a West Ham supporters’ Facebook group that he runs.

He said: “The production company wanted a couple more people for the West Ham contingent for this commercial.

“They said I seemed knowledgeable about the club.”

Michael, who had an unsuccessful trial with West Ham as a youngster, and his son went to a sports club in Hackney where film crews were waiting.

The group of Hammers fans were taken to the Mildmay Snooker Club in Stoke Newington for their segment.

Michael said he never expected to play such a big role in the video.

“I thought I would be at the back but they called me forward to play pool and speak into the camera,” he explained.

“I look a bit mean and menacing, but that’s how they asked me to do it. I’m not like that really!”

And Michael, who spent five years doing commercial work for the club as a young man, said he was thrilled with the end result.

“When I saw it, I thought it was absolutely amazing,” he said.

“When the music stops and the camera is right on me, I couldn’t believe it.”

Topic Tags:

