Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach Archant

A fundraising page has been launched after a West Ham United fan collapsed and died following the side's match against Everton.

The Met Police confirmed yesterday (January 19) that the man passed away near Stratford station on Saturday, January 18.

"Despite the best efforts of officers and LAS staff, unfortunately he passed away. Thoughts at this time are with his family."

Emergency services at the scene in Station Street, Stratford. Picture: April Roach Emergency services at the scene in Station Street, Stratford. Picture: April Roach

Police were called to a collapsed man at a foot bridge in Station Street at 5.13pm. Officers attended, finding a British Transport Police officer already at the scene along with paramedics form the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A Met spokesman said: "Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 60-year-old man died at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious."

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise £1,000 to support the deceased man's family.

It states: "It would be great if we could all come together, especially the football community, in memory of this man and to show love and support to his family at such a difficult time".